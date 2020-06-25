Police investigating stabbing in Riverside; victim recently pleaded guilty to assault

Southampton Town police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Riverside.

Police said the victim, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Hughes, went to the 76 Gas Station on Lake Avenue requesting police at 3:46 p.m. He had multiple stab wounds, police said.

Mr. Hughes, who is homeless, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment by the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance. Multiple police units responded to the scene, including a Southampton Village K9 unit, to search for a suspect.

Police said Mr. Hughes was uncooperative with detectives attempting to identify the person responsible for his injuries and people who were with him also refused to assist detectives.

Mr. Hughes had been arrested in January and charged with assault after punching 65-year-old Wayne Sapiane of Riverside in the head. Mr. Sapiane died three days later from the injuries sustained.

Last Thursday, Mr. Hughes pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a felony, according to online court records. He is currently scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17. A misdemeanor assault charge was covered under the plea agreement.

Police did not disclose whether Wednesday’s stabbing was related to the January incident.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance and anyone with information is asked to call 631-702-2230.