Blotters: Calverton man charged with aggravated DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a 28-year-old Calverton man on aggravated DWI charges Saturday.

Police said Alejandro Terron-Bernal was driving on West Landing Road in Hampton Bays when he was involved in a reportable motor vehicle accident around 4:30 a.m.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Terron-Bernal was intoxicated, officials said. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters, officials said.

• A 24-year-old Rocky Point man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Flanders Sunday around 2 p.m.

Police said Yeurys Munoz-Tavarez was driving northbound on County Road 104 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over a median and drove into a wooded area, striking trees.

He was found unresponsive in his vehicle and transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, officials said. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• A Riverside man called police Sunday evening to report that money and prescription medications went missing from his Pond Lane home after having friends over the night before.

He told police he noticed money missing from the kitchen counter and after he counted his pain pills and noticed some missing and was unsure how long his friends stayed over after he fell asleep around 9:30 p.m.

• A 51-year-old Flanders man was arrested for driving with a suspended registration on Sunrise Highway last Thursday.

Police stopped Carlos Garcia Fernandez around 7 p.m. and further investigation revealed his registration was suspended for an insurance lapse.

He was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Police responded to a verbal dispute at the Shell gas station on Lake Avenue in Riverside last Monday.

According to a report, a man and women were attempting to pay for merchandise and the transaction didn’t go through. When an employee followed them outside to inform them, the subjects reportedly came back in the store and got in an argument with him. After paying for the items, the man reportedly knocked over a display of energy drinks and fled the area on foot before police arrived around 8:45 p.m.

• A Flanders resident called police last Tuesday to report that at some time overnight, someone smashed in his car windows. The incident, which occurred on Sylvan Avenue, was reported around 3 p.m.

• Riverhead Town code enforcement issued summonses to several cars parked on Reeves Avenue without parking permits, according to police. Residents in this area have recently been asking the town to address the issue of people parking without permits at town beaches.

• A Jamesport woman told police that an unknown person had used her personal information to file for unemployment insurance, according to police.

• A juvenile stole a man’s bicycle valued at $400 from a home on Calico Court in Riverhead last Wednesday night.

• Someone broke a tombstone at the Wading River Cemetery on North Wading River Road last Thursday night. The estimated cost of the damage was not known, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.