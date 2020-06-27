Two free drive-in movies planned at Stotzky Park in July

Cars arriving at Drive-in Movie Night at Strawberry Fields in Mattituck last month. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The return of drive-in movies has been a big hit as social distancing guidelines limit gatherings and keep traditional theaters closed.

Now, Stotzky Park in Riverhead will be the site of a pair of free drive-in movies in July, hosted by the town’s recreation department.

The events are free and require advanced registration.

The first movie — “Sonic the Hedgehog” — is Friday, July 10. The second movie — “Frozen II” is Friday, July 24. Both movies start at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available starting July 6.

To reserve tickets to “Sonic the Hedgehog,” click here. To reserve tickets to “Frozen II,” click here.

Vehicles will be parked in the order they arrive. Moviegoers will be welcome to set up a chair or blanket in front of their car. Face masks are required when walking around.

To see additional program offered this summer through the recreation department, click here.