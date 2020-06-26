LIVE: Celebrating Riverhead’s Class of 2020 through virtual ceremony

It’s been a strange end of the school year for the Class of 2020.

Now, Riverhead High School’s graduating seniors will get a chance to celebrate — even if it’s socially distanced.

A virtual ceremony to honor the graduating class is being held at 5:30 p.m. Friday and will be followed by in-person ceremonies over three days starting Monday morning.

Friday’s virtual ceremony will include the traditional speeches from valedictorian Christina Yakaboski and salutatorian Zachary White, as well as a guest speaker and remarks from Principal Sean O’Hara and Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez.

During the virtual ceremony, students’ photos will be featured in a presentation along with their goals, post-grad plans and a quote. A slideshow begins at 5:15 p.m.

To watch the ceremony, click the link here. Input the following password where prompted: RH6261730.