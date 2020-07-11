Blotter: Arrests made for petit larceny, disorderly conduct, DWI

A FedEx truck crashed into the railroad bridge on Raynor Avenue last Tuesday night, according to police. Additional information was not available. The truck was towed off and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority was on the scene, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Robert Zadel Jr., 53, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny last Tuesday afternoon at Lowe’s on Route 58. He was accused of removing tools valued at $282 without paying, according to police.

• Daniel Hughes, 39, was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment last Thursday at Stop and Go Mini-Mart on West Main Street, according to police. More specific information was not available.

In January, Mr. Hughes was charged with second-degree assault after punching a man in Riverhead who later died from those injuries.

Mr. Hughes, who police say is homeless, was stabbed in Riverside multiple times in June.

• An unknown man stole a pair of gray New Balance shoes valued at $65 Monday morning from Famous Footwear on Route 58.

• A Marcy Avenue resident told police last Tuesday that an unknown person was dumping trees and grass clippings onto his property, according to police.

• A grand larceny was reported at Lowe’s on Route 58 last Tuesday, according to Riverhead Town Police. Additional information was not available.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 42-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated on Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays Saturday night.

Officials said Sergio Castillo was stopped after someone called to report an erratic driver and was later found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing, officials said.

• Police responded to a dispute at a sober house on Cypress Avenue in Flanders Friday morning.

According to a report, a caller said a resident became belligerent after being advised he had to pack his belongings and leave for violating curfew rules.

When an officer arrived, the parties were separated and the man was told to leave and contact the house manager later before returning to collect his belongings.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.