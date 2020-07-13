Cops: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming car on Sound Avenue

The crash occurred on Sound Avenue, east of Horton Avenue. (Google Maps)

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a two-car crash on Sound Avenue, according to Riverhead Town police.

The 45-year-old woman died at the scene after her Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a Honda Civic traveling the opposite direction, causing the woman to be ejected from the bike, police said. The Civic left the roadway and turned over, requiring the driver to be extricated by members of the Riverhead Fire Department.

Police did not disclose the identities of the crash victims.

The driver of the Civic, a 50-year-old man, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sound Avenue, east of Horton Avenue.

The Civic was traveling east on Sound Avenue and the motorcycle was traveling west, police said.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The road remained closed for several hours in the vicinity of the crash as police investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 631-727-4500.