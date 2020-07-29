Splish Splash announces it will remain closed this year

The entrance to Splish Splash on Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

You’ll have to wait until next summer to brave the Cliff Diver or float down the Lazy River.

The operators of Splish Splash Water Park announced Wednesday that the amusement park would not open at all for the 2020 season.

“Our announcement comes as a result of the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in New York,” a statement posted to their website reads. “We will not do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our community and we strongly believe that the best path forward is looking ahead to a full 2021 season.”

Park officials said all season passes for 2020 have been automatically extended to include the 2021 season and will be upgraded with additional benefits for next year.

Previously purchased 2020 admission tickets, including 2019 rain checks, will be valid in 2021 at no additional cost.

The water park had hoped to open when the Long Island region entered Phase 4 of reopening earlier this month, as recreation was initially included.

But as more details emerged, state officials announced in June that certain businesses, notably malls, movie theaters, gyms and amusement parks, would not be allowed to reopen. Since then, some indoor malls have been given the green light to reopen with proper HVAC systems in place.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, park officials published a series of measures they were planning to put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of those procedures included cleaning rides and other high-touch areas, installing additional hand sanitizing stations, encouraging guests and employees to stay home if they don’t feel well as well as encouraging social distancing.

This is the first summer since 1991 that the 96-acre water park will remain closed as the park has planned to observe its 30th anniversary this year.