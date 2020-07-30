Police investigating burglary at East Main Street business

Riverhead Town police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Thursday morning on East Main Street.

Police said someone broke into Village Grocery at 733 E. Main St. by breaking the front door glass and pushing it in. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of Lotto tickets and a “couple packs of cigarettes,” police said.

Police received an alarm activation from the business at 4:36 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.