Bridge work planned for LIE in Riverhead

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a traffic pattern change affecting both directions of the Long Island Expressway between Exit 71 (Route 24) and Exit 72 (Route 25) in Riverhead, while work is being done on the LIE bridge over River Road, and is expected to go on for about three months.

According to the DOT, the eastbound and westbound travel lanes are being gradually shifted from their current position — on the eastbound span of the bridge over River Road to the westbound span — in order to facilitate an ongoing deck replacement project on the bridge.

The lane shift will be completed by Wednesday, August 5 and the new pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three months, according to the DOT.

Two lanes of traffic — as opposed to the normal three lanes — will be maintained in each direction from just west of the Edwards Avenue overpass to just east of River Road, according to the DOT.

Motorists should follow the directions of signs and take notice of new pavement markings, officials said.

Motorists are also being urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.