First National Bank coming to former Capital One location downtown

The former Capital One building will become First National Bank. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The vacant former Capital One building on the northwest corner of East Main Street and East Avenue in downtown Riverhead is set to reopen as a new bank.

The First National Bank of Long Island is expected to get an administrative approval from the Riverhead Town Board to add a handicap ramp and stairs to the front of the building, as well as repaving and re-striping an existing parking lot, replacing lights with ones that conform to town regulations and replacing the main entrance door.

The application also calls for planting several trees and plantings around the property.

“I’m glad to see this moving forward and having occupancy in that building,” said Councilman Tim Hubbard at Thursday’s Town Board work session. “It will be nice.”

The Capital One branch that had been located there was closed in November 2017 and has been vacant since then.

First National Bank purchased the property from Capital One in December 2018 for $1.45 million.

Because it’s located in a historic district, the town had to wait 30 days to see if any other agencies objected to the town leading approvals of the project, according to planning aid Greg Bergman, who said there were no objections.

At the suggestion of Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, the applicant will put signs up indicating that the parking lot is for bank use during bank hours, but can be used by the public after banking hours.

First National Bank of Long Island was established in 1927 and now has 52 branches on Long Island as well as in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The Riverhead location will be the farthest east.