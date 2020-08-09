Riverhead residents can have storm debris picked up curbside Monday

A downed tree on Roanoke Avenue Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar executed an Emergency Order Thursday authorizing the Riverhead Highway Department to conduct a one-time emergency removal of bulk vegetative storm debris produced by Tropical Storm Isaias.

The decision came after after consultation with the Town Board and Highway Superintendent George “Gio” Woodson, she said.

All debris must be curbside by 7 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, according to the supervisor.

Officials say to make sure that fire hydrants and mailboxes remain accessible and are not blocked by debris.

The Highway Department will utilize heavy equipment for a one-time pick up commencing Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 15.

This pick up is for storm debris only.

Household garbage or construction materials mixed with storm vegetation will not be collected, according to Ms. Aguiar.

Once debris has been picked up, there will be no further collection and residents may follow the regular Town recycling pickup schedule.

The Riverhead Yard Waste Facility on Youngs Avenue will remain open seven days a week through Monday, Aug. 17 for residents wishing to dispose of storm vegetation debris on their own.

All fees will be waived and a yard waste permit will not be required through Aug. 17.

However, a photo ID and additional proof of residency — such as registration, a tax bill, or a utility bill, for example — will be required.

“There will no exceptions,” Ms. Aguiar said in a press release.