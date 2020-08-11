Riverside man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend

A Riverside man was arrested in the alleged stabbing of his girlfriend Monday, Suffolk County Police said in a press release.

Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

Southampton Town Police responded to 48 Ludlam Ave. at 11:07 p.m. after an occupant of the home called 911 to report Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez stabbed Tania Fox, police said. Ms. Fox, 45, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.