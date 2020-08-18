More Riverhead events to be postponed, canceled today

Main Street in Riverhead during the East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

If it’s fun, it’s not happening this year.

The Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in downtown Riverhead and the popular Duck Pond Day in Wading River are among the latest special events that are either being canceled or postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Tuesday’s Riverhead Town Board’s meeting, the board planned to vote on several proposals to either cancel special events and be refund the application fee for the event, or to postpone the event entirely until next year.

Among them:

• East End Arts & Humanities Council’s 24th Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival, which was originally scheduled on May 25, 2020, and then moved to Sept. 6th, will now be rescheduled to May 30 of next year.

• Chicken Kidz, Inc., a popular children’s retail consignment event at Polish Hall, had requested the dates of the event be rescheduled to September 30th through October 4th, 2020, earlier in the year, but now seeks to postpone the event until Spring of 2021.

•The 26th Annual Duck Pond Day celebration on June, 7th, at the Wading River Duck Ponds on North Country Road, has now put off the event until June 6th, 2021.

• Hallockville Museum Farm on Sound Avenue planned the Long Island Fleece and Fiber Fair on Saturday May 16th-17th , 2020, and the annual Horseradish Festival on May 2, but has instead chosen to cancel both events and be reimbursed the $150 application fee for both events.