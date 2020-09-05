Riverhead police searching for alleged car thief who fled scene of crash

The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man suspected of stealing a car and leaving the scene of a nearby crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Northville Turnpike, near Oliver Street, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, it was determined the driver of the gray 2017 Kia Sorrento had left the scene. Police said they later learned the vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot across from the Long Island Aquarium.

Police did release a description of a man seen walking away from the area of the crash, stating he was a white male with a husky build, wearing a white shirt and walking northbound on Oliver Street.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the Riverhead Police Department is asking that anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the theft of the vehicle to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext. 289. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.