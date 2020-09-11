Cops: Driver airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Flanders Road

The mangled vehicle remained on the side of Flanders Road Friday afternoon a few hours after the crash. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The driver of a Ford Econoline van was airlifted with serious injuries after striking a transformer pole on Flanders Road Friday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

The crash occurred at around 11:23 a.m. and the Flanders Fire Department responded to extricate the driver. Members of the Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to render aid to the victim, who was not identified in police press release.

The driver was airlifted via a Suffolk County police medevac to Stony Brook University Hospital for further treatment.

Flanders Road was closed southbound at Long Neck Road and Pleasure Driver and also northbound at Red Creek, police said. The vehicle remained overturned on the other side of the guardrail shortly before 1 p.m.

Further information was not yet available.