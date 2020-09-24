Life Alert, K9 used to catch burglary suspect from Riverside

A Life Alert signal and a police K9 helped Southampton Town police catch a burglary in progress Wednesday afternoon, in an incident that led to the arrest of a Riverside man.

Oscar Mayen Orrego, 21, was charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest after jumping out of a second-story window and attempting to flee from police who responded to the call.

A woman wearing a Life Alert device had just returned to her home on Sag Harbor Turnpike shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday when she notice a man inside her residence. Police said she activated the medical alert button and let someone know her home had been broken into.

After Mr. Orrego escaped from the home, police K9 Topper was able to locate him. He was treated and released from Southampton Hospital for minor injuries and taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing, police said.