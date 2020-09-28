Two men arrested after striking attendant, robbing gas station in Jamesport

Two men were arrested and a third remains at large following a robbery at the Valero Gas Station in Jamesport Sunday evening, Riverhead Town Police said.

The men are accused of striking an attendant at the station over the head with a metal object before stealing cash from the register and taking off in a Chevy work van shortly before 9 p.m.

Police later located the van after it crashed into a building on Meeting House Creek Road, where the suspects attempted to flee on foot. Cash and other events from the robbery were located at the crash scene, police said.

Oscar N. Orrega Mayen and Ludwin G. Perez, both age 21 of Flanders, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

The gas station attendant was treated for a head and arm injury from Peconic Bay Medical Center and released, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call detectives at 641-727-4500.