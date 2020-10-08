Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 8, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Strong, M & R & J to Dillon, David, 88 Leafy Way (600-113-4-4), (R), $865,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Mangini, M & Nelson, L to 105 Bittersweet LLC, 105 Bittersweet Ln (1000-104-2-3.2), (V), $232,500

• Dickson, M by Admr to Dickson, Michael, 3215 W Creek Ave (1000-110-5-10), (R), $310,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Zoumas, I to Kaul, Sandra, 1165 Shipyard Ln (1000-38-1-12), (R), $945,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Broadriver LLC to Lehnert, William, 77 Wood Road Trail (900-143-1-37), (R), $237,000

• Kayel, NP to Maltez, Dan, 192 Oak Ave (900-145-3-1), (R), $315,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Psaltakis, B to Sourbis, Nicholas, 200 Green Hill Ln (1000-33-3-13), (R), $845,000

• Fulop, J & J to McGuinness, Peter, 61475 CR 48, #206A (1000-45.1-2-6), (C), $369,000

• O’Brien, M to 821 F.s. Green LLC, 821 Front St (1000-48-1-3), (R), $540,000

• Sazama, K to Longhitano, Frank, 311 Bridge St (1001-2-2-3.1), (R), $685,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Bandiera, S to Dominguez, Alvaro, 47 Legend Ln (600-90-2-4), (R), $750,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Piscitelli, M to Babinski, Robert, 2400 Aldrich Ln (1000-125-1-2.23), (R), $549,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Richards & Cantarella to Koropey, Lena, 300 Knollwood Ln (1000-107-1-20), (R), $550,000

• Rosenberg, C to Murphy, James, 360 Westview Dr (1000-139-1-12), (R), $440,000

• Gildersleeve, W & D to Marano, Kathleen, 595 Bayer Rd (1000-139-3-15), (R), $595,000

• Old Salt Road LLC to King, William, 770 Old Salt Rd (1000-144-5-14), (R), $2,875,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Slavin, E to Salvato, Daniel, 175 Burtis Pl (1000-67-4-15.1), (R), $692,000

• Vanderbeck, B to DeSmone, Scott, 41245 Route 25 (1000-86-1-3.1), (R), $700,000

• Bernhardt, N & M to Lupinacci, Francis, 5920 Indian Neck Ln (1000-98-5-17.4), (R), $800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Jacaruso Jr, V & J to Leonor Gonzalez, Carlos, 677 Herricks Ln (600-9-2-6.2), (R), $530,000

• Boom DevelopmentCorp to Crossroads Atlantic LLC, Sound Ave (600-17-1-1.2), (V), $380,000

• Szablak, D & Wiszowaty to James, Royce, 35 Oak Dr (600-65-1-26), (R), $328,000

• Hartill, J to Nienstedt, Bruce, 40 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.6), (R), $199,000

• Nemaric, M & M to Tarasco, Linda, 27 Warwick Row (600-82.4-1-44), (R), $532,500

• Woodhull, J to Gusky, Allison, 64 Strawberry Commons (600-109.1-1-64), (R), $277,500

• Maul, J to Farez, Milton, 41 Daly Ct (600-110-1-21), (R), $530,000

• 237D Hubbard LLC to Klein, Charles, 237D Hubbard Ave (600-112-1-29), (R), $245,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Cohen, A & E to Ludwig, Michael, 9 Southwick Ln (700-8-2-12), (R), $965,000

• Freese, V by Executor to Thornton-Smith, Hannah, 7 Tims Trail (700-18-1-4), (R), $799,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Elite Home Buyers Inc to Sen, Reyhan, 67 Vista Ct (600-94-1-3.21), (R), $445,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Schultz, T & K to Dietl Revocable Trust, Gregory, 560 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-3-35), (R), $835,000

• Esteves Holding Corp to Howard, Brian, 53559 Route 25 (1000-61-4-9.3), (R), $1,385,520

• Blazowski, S to Zoumas, Ioannis, 75 Clearview Ave (1000-70-8-41), (V), $195,000

• Caro, M to Tsekouras, Petros, 1852 N Bayview Rd (1000-70-12-39.4), (R), $1,300,000

• Potter, H to Kessel, Helga, 1180 Smith Dr S (1000-76-3-12.1), (R), $1,300,000

• Hau Jr, E & D to Corey Creek Tackle Inc, 935 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-22), (V), $220,000

• Paskewitz, S & P to Tatelman, Scot, 1700 Cedar Dr (1000-78-8-17.1), (R), $942,300

• TSC Holdings LLC to Gibbs, Thomas, 1680 Seawood Dr (1000-79-8-2), (V), $350,000

• Tsokas, C & H to Galanis, Toshiko, 52325 CR 48, Unit 40 (1000-135.1-1-40), (C), $165,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Pericles Realty LLC to Oetting, August, 121 Long View Dr (600-25-3-7), (R), $450,000

• Simicic, K & I to Hendrickson, Joshua, 112 Cliff Rd W (600-26-1-48), (R), $397,000

• Abinder, D to Abinder, Brendan, 14 7th St (600-26-3-70), (R), $250,000

• Pollack, S Trust to Weber, Courtney, 83 Dogwood Dr (600-72-1-6), (R), $309,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)