Historical tours of Mattituck graveyard set to return this month

The graveyard tour returns later this month. (Courtesy photo)

A new Halloween tradition is returning to Mattituck this year, with alterations in place to ensure compliance with pandemic rules.

The Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, Mattituck Presbyterian Church and North Fork Community Theatre have once again teamed up to organize historical tours of the graveyard that lies between the church and theater.

The tour kicks off with a brief history of the theater, which was once a church, before making its way to the graveyard.

Six docents dressed as Victorian widows will guide attendees from the theatre through the cemetery, where costumed actors portraying historical figures will recount the lives of prominent Mattituck residents.

Twelve Revolutionary War veterans, four Civil War veterans and many of Southold’s founding families have found a final resting place at the graveyard, which dates back to 1723.

It will also feature the story of the Wickham murders, the victims of which are buried at the gravesite.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be doing what we love to do in a safe way,” said Mary Motto Kalich, who is helping to organize the event on behalf of the NFCT. “We’d love to see theater, but we just can’t be inside.”

Proceeds from the event will be split between the three organizations, who collaborated to research the local history, write and perform a script for the tours.

The tours are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets must be purchased in advance. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25. Groups are limited to a maximum of 15 people, which will be scheduled in 10-minute intervals.

Tickets, which are $20 per person, can be purchased at www.nfct.com or by calling 631-298-6328. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the outdoor event.