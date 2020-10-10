Cops: Audi stolen at 7-Eleven gas pump in Riverhead

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 2016 Audi A-3 was reportedly stolen at the 7-Eleven gas pump area on Route 58 in Riverhead Friday, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded at about 6:30 p.m. and the car’s owner reported two men had stolen the car and fled the area heading westbound on Route 58. The white Audi is two-door with a black convertible top. The New York registration is JSE5985.

Riverhead detectives responded to the scene at 1733 Old Country Road and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about the theft is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.