Riverhead school buildings to close Friday after transportation employees test positive for COVID-19

File photo

Several transportation employees for the Riverhead Central School District tested positive for COVID-19 and the district buildings will be closed Friday, according to interim Superintendent Christine Tona.

A robocall was sent Friday evening to parents and a letter from Ms. Tona was posted on the district website announcing the latest COVID cases.

Students will continue remote learning Friday. The district has been operating under a hybrid model.

Ms. Tona said the district was notified of the positive cases Thursday. She did not disclose the number of employees who tested positive.

“We are in the process of working with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to conduct contact tracing,” she said. “Once decisions regarding who needs to quarantine are determined in consultation with

SCDHS, the district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable.”

No transportation will be provided by the district Friday, including for private, parochial, and BOCES placements.

Meals for students will still be available Friday and can be picked up each of the elementary schools between 10 a.m. and noon and again between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The county health department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.