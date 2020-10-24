Riverhead man charged after allegedly hosting party with 300 guests

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man was arrested Oct. 9 for hosting a party with over 300 people in attendance, town police announced Friday.

The party hosted by Julian Harris, 29, of Middle Road featured a DJ as entertainment and several vehicles were blocking the roadway, according to a press release.

Police eventually broke up the party and Mr. Harris was issued an appearance ticket for violating the public health law on non-essential gatherings.