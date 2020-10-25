Celebrating Halloween with ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at Stotzky Park: Photos

There was plenty of candy to go around at Saturday’s Trunk or Treat event. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Riverhead Recreation Department hosted a drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” event Saturday evening at Stotzky Park to celebrate the Halloween tradition in a uniquely 2020 way.

Cars were decked out with freights and loaded with candy to be handed out to the youngsters who passed through.

The traditional Halloween parade and the coffin races held downtown were canceled this year due to the pandemic.

See more photos below by Bill Landon: