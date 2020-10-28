Mobile art installation in Jamesport promotes voting

The art installation at Jamesport Meeting House. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Jamesport Meeting House may have caught your eye driving along Main Road in Jamesport Tuesday night.

A rotating display of colorful images was projected onto the historic building as part of the traveling ‘Project Vote.’ With just days to go until Election Day, a group of artists teamed up for the project, which is meant to inspire and encourage people to exercise their right to vote.

The non-partisan project consists of pieces from 42 Suffolk County artists and carries the simple four-letter message: vote.

Another of the vote messages. (Credit: Tara Smith)

“The most important thing is for people to get out and vote,” said Cliff Baldwin of Aquebogue, who helped coordinate Tuesday’s presentation. “We thought it could be something to unify the community, doing something safe that’s outdoors, that’s public and people can view easily.”

The 14-minute presentation was also shown in North Bellport and is expected to make several more appearances before Election Day, including a tentative stop in Southampton on Nov. 2.

Mr. Baldwin said the 1731 Jamesport Meeting House marked a fitting location for the art installation since it’s the oldest public meeting house on Long Island.

The project was curated by Christine Sciulli and can also be viewed digitally on Vimeo. https://vimeo.com/471557685