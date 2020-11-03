Riverhead Raceway: Rogers, others crowned champions

COURTESY PHOTO | Tom Rogers Jr. after winning the championship in 2011.

With temperatures hovering in the mid-30s on Halloween night at Riverhead Raceway, seven NASCAR Weekly Racing Series track champions were crowned. Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead sewed up his fifth career NASCAR Modified title with a fourth-place finish in a 50-lapper that saw Chris Young of Calverton lead wire to wire for his second win of the season.

Kyle Soper of Manorville was second in the race while Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills came in third. John Baker of Brookhaven was fifth, behind Rogers.

Rogers, by virtue of his fourth-place finish, finished 25 points ahead of Slepian for his fifth championship. In doing so, he tied Charlie Jarzombek, Wayne Anderson and Don Howe for the most Modified championships.

Slepian scored his first career victory in a 25-lap Late Model finale, becoming the latest driver to have won in four different classes at Riverhead, having already won in the Legends, Crate Modifieds and NASCAR Modifieds.

Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead, the all-time leading winner of Late Model championships with five, was involved in a violent crash with Shawn Patrick that destroyed McDermott’s car, but left him uninjured. Jarrod Hayes of Calverton was second, with Kevin Metzger of Massapequa third.

Rookie Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches, who entered Saturday with a 34-point lead over Owen Grennan of Glen Cove, twice survived early-race contact to truck home 16th, earning him enough points to win the Crate Modified championship. Grennan wrapped up a career season with his fourth Crate Modified win of the season and eighth of his career. The 25-lap event saw Matt Brode of East Islip take second place and Alex Colasanto of Selden third.

Joe Warren of Ridge, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, became the 2020 Figure Eight champion. Warren was second in a 15-lap race won by Tom Ferrara of Patchogue. It was Ferrara’s third win of the year and 17th of his career. Ryan Zukowski of Riverhead was third.

Tom Pickerell of Huntington grabbed a track-leading seventh career Blunderbust title with his 28th career win. Max Handley of Medford was second in the race, followed by Cody Triola of Bay Shore.

Lou Maestri of Deer Park scored his 34th career Super Pro Truck win. Max Handley of Medford was second and Sean Glennon of Northport third.

Kevin Nowak of Medford, who entered a 20-lap Legend Race Car feature five points behind championship leader George Tomko Jr. of Aquebogue, sped to his third win of 2020, 18th of his career and the class championship. Davidowitz was second and Jason Castaldo of Shirley third.