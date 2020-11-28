Blotters: Oysters reported stolen from cages at Wading River beach

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Someone stole about 1,500 oysters from cages on the beach on North Wading River Road in Wading River Friday morning, according to Riverhead Town police. Additional information was not available.

• A man and woman attempted to remove $870 worth of merchandise from the Costco Wholesale warehouse on Route 58 last Wednesday night, but were stopped at the exit, police said. Additional information was not available.

• Walter Pirir Puluc, 27, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated, false personation and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a crash Friday morning on Edwards Avenue in Calverton, according to police.

• Dennis Rugulo, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Thursday afternoon at Target on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown man stole a plate of chips from a customer’s table at Tradewinds Brewing on West Main Street Saturday afternoon and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

• A sod farm on Manor Lane in Jameport was damaged by someone riding ATVs and dirt bikes Saturday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown person stole the Mercedes medallion from the front of a 2005 Mercedes Kompressor last Tuesday morning on Union Avenue in Riverhead. The value of the stolen medallion is about $100, according to police.

• Someone broke the front door and a pane glass window at Riverhead Gold and Diamond on East Main Street last Tuesday night at about 11 p.m., according to police. About three hours later, someone tried to push in the previously broken window of the same store, police said.

• A man put $30 worth of gasoline into a Nissan Infiniti FX45 with Connecticut plates at the Empire Gas Station on Route 58 last Wednesday morning and took off without paying, according to police.

• Southampton Town police charged a 54-year-old Riverside man with a trespassing violation Friday after he was found sitting on a concrete retaining wall at a property on Riverleigh Avenue from which he is prohibited.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 8 p.m.