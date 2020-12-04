With Giglio set to join state Assembly, Town Board members discuss filling vacancy

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio. (File photo)

Councilwoman Catherine Kent, the sole Democrat on the Town Board, asked during Tuesday’s meeting about the plan for replacing Councilwoman Jodi Giglio at the start of 2021.

Ms. Giglio was elected to a state Assembly seat in November, and that will leave a vacancy on the board.

At the meeting, Ms. Kent said she would like to participate in the decision on Ms. Giglio’s successor.

“The seat is Republican and I will vote for a Republican,” said Councilman Tim Hubbard. He said he doesn’t want to waste anyone’s time if they are not a Republican or Conservative.

“It makes no sense to appoint someone who is not from the Republican or Conservative party,” he said.

“I’m just asking to be a part of the process,” Ms. Kent said.

“You will have one vote like all of us,” Mr. Hubbard said.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said the Republicans have run ads seeking candidates and some résumés have come in to the town. She said Ms. Giglio’s term in the Assembly begins in January and noted that the election results are not official yet.

Once they are official — which is expected to be Monday — she said, the Town Board “will meet in an executive session and vote on an individual” to fill the seat.