Look out for Santa in Riverhead this weekend

Santa Claus is coming to town.

This Saturday, members of the Riverhead Fire Department will hold their annual holiday “Santa Run,” to spread cheer in a holiday season like no other.

Starting at 3 p.m., Santa and his helpers will travel throughout each neighborhood within the town to kick off the season.

“2020 has been a rough year for all of us,” Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said during a work session Thursday. “But especially to our children, who have been forced to work virtually from home and are limited in their physical activities that they can do.”

She thanked the fire department for continuing the tradition and keeping the holiday spirit alive amid the pandemic.

“It’s reassuring when a child sees Santa Claus coming down the block on a fire truck, as he does every year,” the supervisor said. “For Santa and his helpers, it’s business as usual.”

