Cops: Head-on crash results in three injuries in Flanders

Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Flanders Road Monday afternoon, according to Southampton Town police.

The collision occurred near Bay Avenue in Flanders when the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Impala apparently crossed into the opposite lane and struck a westbound 2016 Subaru, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, Edward Sorensen, 77, of Southampton and one passenger, Gearlyn O’Brien, 57, also of Southampton, were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The driver of the Impala, Jamel Mercer, 25, of Riverhead, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. First responders with the Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Hampton Bays Ambulance and New York State Police all responded to assist.

Flanders Road was closed between Bay Avenue and Pleasure Drive for approximately 90 minutes during the investigation.

Southampton detectives responded and are investigating the crash.