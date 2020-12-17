Riverhead School District to operate on two-hour delay Friday

The Riverhead Central School District will be on a two-hour delay Friday following a snowstorm that left people digging out Thursday.

The district switched to remote learning Thursday while most districts were fully closed.

The National Weather Service reported 5.2 inches of snow fell in Riverhead. An area in Calverton got 6.5 inches. County officials have cautioned some roads could be dangerous overnight due to the potential for black ice as temperatures remain freezing.

The forecast Friday calls for a high of 35 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Wind chill values are between 10 and 20.

Riverhead has been operating a hybrid model since the school year began.

Riverhead’s interim Superintendent Christine Tona also announced in a letter Wednesday to the community the latest positive COVID-19 cases, which included one transportation staff member. Three students at Riley Avenue Elementary and one each at the middle school, Pulaski Street and Roanoke all tested positive. A staff member at Phillips Avenue also tested positive.

“The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable,” Ms. Tona said.