Riverhead woman arrested after driving truck into vacant furniture store

Construction crews repairing the structure Saturday morning. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A 21-year-old Riverhead woman with a suspended license was arrested after crashing into a vacant storefront at the Route 58 traffic circle Friday night.

Damionna Henderson said she was traveling through the parking lot around 11 p.m. when she said she hit a patch of ice that forced her to lose control of her vehicle and strike the former Aarons Furniture and Rental store with her Ford truck.

Despite the extensive damages to the store, the town’s fire marshal determined the building was still structurally sound.

Ms. Henderson, who suffered lacerations to her hand due to the broken glass window, was treated and released from Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said. A passenger in her vehicle was not injured.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle. Her license had been suspended following a ticket for driving more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. She was issued a field appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.