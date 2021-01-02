Police: Riverhead man slashed by knife during attempted robbery

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 37-year-old Riverhead man said he was slashed by a knife during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, town police said.

The man said he was walking in the vicinity of East Main Street and Union Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. when two men attempted to rob him.

The victim said one of the men took out a knife and swiped it at him, causing a laceration to a hand, according to police. He was able to get away and dial police for help.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps., treated and released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.