Giglio sworn into Assembly position, formally says goodbye as Town Board member

Jodi Gilio, joined by her former Town Board members, was formally appointed to the state Assembly Tuesday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio’s last day on the Riverhead Town Board came to a close Tuesday. The board formally accepted her resignation, and Ms. Giglio was then sworn in to her new position on the state Assembly.

She won a three-way race in November for Assembly after serving the last 11 years on the Town Board.

“My family can probably attest that I’ve always taken my job seriously and sometimes I put my job for the town above the needs of my family,” Ms Giglio said, fighting back tears. “But the town is my family, and the residents are my family and I will fight for my family and I’ll fight for my constituents and I’ll fight for what’s right to make our lives better.

“I will be a hop, skip and a jump away, on 30 W. Main St., where my office will be. Thank you one and all, it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve you.”

Councilman Tim Hubbard said Ms. Giglio is “one of the hardest working people in government that I know. She’s relentless.”