Riverhead teen ejected from Jeep dies following crash on LIE

The crash occurred near Exit 66 of the LIE Monday afternoon. (Credit: Google Maps)

A Riverhead teen died following a two-car crash on the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank Monday and three other family members were injured, according to Suffolk County police.

Katherine Sajbin, 18, was ejected from the back seat of a Jeep after it struck the guardrail and flipped over an embankment, landing on the LIE service road, police said. Her mother, Violeta Sajbin, 40, who was a passenger in the front seat of the Jeep, was also ejected. Katherine was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Police said Franklin Eduardo Sajbin, 22, was driving the 2004 Jeep eastbound on the LIE, near exit 66, when he struck a 2018 Alfa Romeo driven by David Cohen, 55, of Old Bethpage. The impact caused the Jeep to strike the guardrail and then flip.

Violeta Sajbin’s 12-year-old daughter, Edith Sajbin, was also injured. A Suffolk police medevac also responded. They were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital along with Franklin Eduardo, who is Violeta’s nephew, for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police said. Police said they are all from Riverhead.

Mr. Cohen was not injured.

Police said both vehicles were impounded for a safety check and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the crash.