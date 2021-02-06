Blotters: Riverhead man says red light camera tickets were from someone else

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man told police that an unknown person using his car received $5,798 in red light camera tickets during December in New York City, according to police, who are investigating the incident.

• A woman stole a pair of boots from the Uggs store at Tanger Outlets Sunday afternoon.

• A car crashed into the BJ’s sign on Route 58 Tuesday morning.

• A Baiting Hollow resident told police Tuesday that someone illegally used his Social Security number.

• Southampton Town police were called to the Budget Host Inn in Riverside last Thursday after a woman reported that her cellphone was missing after she had a few friends visit her hotel room.

While an officer was at the scene around 12:30 a.m., one of the woman’s friends returned the phone and said she took it by mistake.

• A woman called police last Tuesday to report that an unknown person attempted to file for unemployment benefits in her name.

Police advised the woman to file a complaint with the state Department of Labor and monitor her bank and credit cards.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.