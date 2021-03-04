Riverhead BID announces schedule for 2021 events, if COVID restrictions allow them to proceed

A scene from a Dine on 25 event in July. (Credit: Tara Smith)

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all of its downtown events last year, the Riverhead Business Improvement District is hoping for a comeback in 2021.

Steve Shauger, the president of the BID Management Association, and Kristy Verity, its executive director, presented their plans for 2021 events to the Riverhead Town Board Thursday.

“We’re here to discuss some of the specific dates and events that we are proposing for this year,” Mr. Shauger said.

“Obviously, a lot of things are changing and will continue to change, and we’re taking that into consideration while we’re proposing these,” he said, noting that state mandates or local mandates would have to be taken into consideration.

The BID is optimistic that it will be able to hold the events this year, as the state loosens restrictions on large events, he said.

The popular Alive on 25 series was replaced last summer with Dine on 25. The BIDMA is hoping it can bring back Alive on 25.

“Last year, we had to adjust and do Dine on 25, which we still want to keep as an option,” Mr. Shauger said.

Mr. Shauger said Dine on 25 — which involved local restaurants providing outdoor dining on Main Street — was popular last year, and if they need to go in that direction, they can.

“Hopefully we can do Alive on 25,” he said. “But we’ll be flexible.”

Beyond that, the BID’s proposed calendar of events will also feature popular events such as the Cardboard Boat race, the Halloween Fest and Coffin Races, the Holiday Bonfire and the Lions Club Santa Parade and a new event, which was originally planned last year, the Oktoberfest, which will take place in September.

Reflextions, an art installation in Grangebel Park, will take place at the same time as other events.

“This is a good start,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said. “Let’s be positive and hope we can hold these events.”

“Fingers crossed,” Mr. Shauger said.

“I think these are all really all great event that our community loves so much, including me,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent. “And I think it’s really smart that you’re being proactive and have a back up plan. Great job.”

Proposed dates:

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Reflextions

Thursday, July 1, 2021: Alive on 25 (Fireworks) or Dine on 25

Saturday, July 17, 2021: Reflextions

Thursday, July 29, 2021: Alive on 25 or Dine on 25

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021: Cardboard Boat Race

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021: Cardboard Boat Race *Rain date

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021: Alive on 25 or Dine on 25

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021: Reflextions

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021: Reflextions/Oktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021: Halloween Fest/Coffin Races

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021: Halloween Fest/Coffin Races *Rain Date

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021: Holiday Bonfire/Parade

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021: Holiday Bonfire/Parade *Rain Date