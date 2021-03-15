Volunteers sought for town’s 2021 Spring Cleanup in April

New cleanup stations, like this one at Iron Pier in Northville, have been installed at several Riverhead beaches. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Riverhead’s Anti-Litter Committee is seeking volunteers to participate in a town-wide “Spring Cleanup 2021” on Saturday, April 17.

Gloves, pickers, trash bags and other equipment will be provided to volunteers, and supplies will be distributed at Riverhead Town Hall located at 200 Howell Ave., or at Wines by Nature, which is located at 5768 Rt. 25A Suite I, Wading River on Friday, April 16 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Supplies will also be available on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Riverhead Town Hall.

“We also ask that local businesses show their commitment to our community, by sending out workplace teams to clean up their properties,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent, Town Board Liaison to the committee.

The committee has identified significant areas throughout the town that need to be cleaned up. A list of roads, parks and beaches will be provided to the volunteers who will have the opportunity to choose a site that they want to clean up.

“We each share a responsibility to maintain clean, beautiful spaces,” said Deborah Wetzel, who is the Anti-Litter Committee Chairperson. “This is a fun, free activity that models civic pride for our youth and can have instant results. No matter where you live in the Town of Riverhead, you can help beautify our town by participating in the Spring Cleanup.”

Due to Covid-19 safety restrictions, preregistration is required. Masks will be available, and social distancing must be observed.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Ms. Wetzel by email at [email protected] or by phone at (917) 562-7923; or George Eldi, advocate and owner, Wines by Nature at (631) 886-2800 to register or to request more information.