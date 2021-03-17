Riverhead gets 300 more vaccinations for seniors to be distributed starting Friday

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Alberto Sandoval of Sun River Health and Councilman Ken Rothwell at the senior center March 5. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Riverhead Town has received an additional 300 COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. The vaccinations will be available to Riverhead Town residents only, who are age 60 and over, the supervisor said.

The vaccinations will be distributed beginning Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Riverhead Health Center, known as Sun River Health, at the Suffolk County Center on 300 Center Drive in Riverside, according to Ms. Aguiar.

Pre-registration is required, and can be done by phone at 1-631-727-3200 ext. 653 or ext. 290. Seniors may also pre-register on the town website at https://www.townofriverheadny.gov.

“I will continue to advocate to the governor and the county executive for additional vaccinations for Town of Riverhead seniors citizens, the most vulnerable population afflicted by the COVID-19 virus,” Ms. Aguiar said in a press release.

“I want to thank New York State and Suffolk County Executive (Steve) Bellone for their assistance.”

New York State is also opening a mass vaccination site Friday at the Stony Brook Southampton campus. Registration opened Wednesday morning for that site.