Body found in Riverside woods

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A dead man was found in the woods Friday in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

On Sept. 1 about 11 a.m., a person walking in the woods across from the Suffolk County Center on County Road 51 discovered a deceased man, according to police.

Town police were notified and responded with detectives and patrol officers, officials said.

Suffolk County police also responded, with homicide detectives and crime scene officers. In addition, the county medical examiner’s office was notified and responded to the scene, according to police.

The deceased man was removed and transported to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

The identity of the deceased is unknown, and no foul play is suspected at this time, according to officials.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230.