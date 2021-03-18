Real Estate Transfers: March 18, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Jan. 23-29, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• A & K Farms to Goodale, Jeffrey, 558 West Ln (600-45-1-13.4), (V), $370,700

• A & K Farms LLC to Goodale, Jeffrey, 558 West Ln (600-45-1-13.5), (V), $729,300

• Kito, D, by Admrs to Toussaint, Brian, 184 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.25), (R), $420,000

• Marchetti, J & M, to Von Glahn, Carl, 52 Josica Dr (600-85-4-19), (R), $499,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Lennartz, J, & Bianco, G, to Bedoya, Luis, 33 Eastmeadow Rd (600-80-1-2.2), (R), $595,000

• Rozzi II, R & J, to Atkinson, Orion, 221 Riley Ave (600-99-1-13.3), (R), $550,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Vangi, A & G, to Saopollnik, Adrian, 645 Glen Ct (1000-83-1-7), (R), $1,330,000

• Stapleton, B & D, to Klencheski, Kathryn, 2705 W Creek Ave (1000-110-5-3), (R), $590,000

• Milton, J Trust to Westerman Jr, David, 10098 New Suffolk Ave (1000-116-6-2), (R), $3,750,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Minister Real Estate to Sanchez Naranjo, Marvin, 1498 Flanders Rd (900-149-2-38), (R), $365,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Clemenz, P, to Dwyer, Douglas, 1600 Shore Dr (1000-47-2-4), (R), $400,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Scholand, G & K, to Howard, Jeffery, 725 Rosewood Dr (1000-113-2-8), (R), $770,000

• 55 Cox Neck Road Realty to Marratime Capital LLC, p/o 55 Cox Neck Rd lot 10 (1000-113-7-19.39), (V), $245,456

• Pape, W, to Munfakh Real Estate LLC, 500 Pt Pleasant Rd (1000-114-1-7.1), (V), $435,000

• Munfakh Real Estate to Superduperhouse LLC, 500 Pt Pleasant Rd (1000-114-1-7.1), (V), $435,000

• Kreitsek, D, to Karten, Susan, 2455 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-9-14.1), (R), $1,950,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Sweeney, B & C, to Zames, Jonathan, 2395 Jackson St (1000-117-9-25), (R), $1,495,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Grodski III, B & N, to Wallenstein, Denise, 11 Center Dr (600-16-3-11), (R), $499,000

• Moon Huntress Corp to 60 Oakland Dr W LLC, 60 Oakland Dr W (600-65-3-6), (R), $318,000

• Lane, C & G & J, to Arkhypenko, Oleksh, 51 Nadel Dr (600-83-1-23), (R), $380,000

• Mack, M, to 644 Roanoke Avenue LLC, 644 Roanoke Ave (600-126-4-3), (R), $350,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Coles SI Trust to 42 Gardiners Bay LLC, 42 Gardiners Bay D (700-1-2-73.4), (R), $10,250,000

• Shelter Island Prprts to 40 Gardiners Bay LLC, 40 Gardiners Bay Dr (700-1-2-74), (V), $1,250,000

• Coles, M, to 38 Gardiners Bay LLC, 38 Gardiners Bay Dr (700-1-2-75), (V), $1,250,000

• Herdland, O, to Berton, John, 1 Valley Rd (700-14-2-55), (R), $1,349,000

• Tausik Ryder, D, to Barber, John & Elizabeth, 8 Gardiner Way & 15A Shore (701-1-2-14.1), (R), $3,500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Matthaei, K & M, to Valenza, Suzanne, 710 Waterview Dr (1000-78-7-30), (R), $655,000

• Ullman, D & D Trust to Kranenburg, Todd, 2445 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-47), (R), $720,000

• Gilly Property Hldngs to 9450 Main Bayview LLC, 9450 Main Bayview Rd (1000-87-5-22), (V), $100,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Villaverde, M, & Davis, K, to Winter, Curtis, 149 Long View Rd (600-25-3-4.1), (R), $610,000

• Orlando Jr, J & M, to Meyer, Edwin, 38 Elizabeth Dr (600-33-3-12.1), (R), $446,000

• Scherer, G & L, to Owens, James, 66 Farm Rd S (600-57-1-14.52), (R), $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)