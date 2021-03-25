Van Helmond to run again for Riverhead highway superintendent as Libertarian

William Van Helmond of Jamesport, pictured in October 2019.

The Suffolk County Libertarian Party has cross endorsed Democrats in Southold Town and the Republican supervisor in Riverhead Town.

William Van Helmond of Jamesport, who is both chair of the county group and a Libertarian candidate for Riverhead highway superintendent, said the cross endorsements often were decided based on who screened with the party.

“Not all the parties reached out to us from the cross endorsement,” he said.

In Southold Town, the Republicans did not screen and the Democrats did.

Thus, the county Libertarians are cross endorsing Southold Democrats Greg Doroski and Brian Mealy for Town Board, Dan Goodwin for highway superintendent and Eric Sepenoski, Liz Gillooly and Elizabeth Peeples for Town Trustee.

In Riverhead, Mr. Van Helmond said, Democratic supervisor candidate Catherine Kent did not screen, but incumbent Republican Yvette Aguiar did.

None of the other Riverhead candidates on either side seeking any position screened with Libertarians, he said.

“We’re not tied to a political party,” Mr. Van Helmond said. “We’re looking for Libertarian values in the candidates we endorse.”

The Libertarians favor minimal government. Mr. Van Helmond said they even have a “libertarian questionnaire” that they require candidates to complete while screening. And usually, he added, everyone scores high.

“Most people are Libertarians; they just don’t know it,” he said.

Mr. Van Helmond, a former president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association and the owner of a landscaping business, has run for office before, but has not won. He ran for state Assembly as a Libertarian in 2020, Town Board as a Libertarian in 2019 and highway superintendent in 2017, when he was initially the Republican nominee but stepped down, only to return later as a write-in candidate.

He has served with numerous organizations, including the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall board of directors and the board of the Riverhead 225th birthday committee, and is also a member of the New York State Main Road Committee and EPCAL Watch.

Longtime Highway Superintendent George Woodson, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection this year. The Republicans have nominated Mike Zaleski and the Democrats have nominated William “JR” Renten. Both are highway department employees and Mr. Zaleski was Mr. Woodson’s deputy.