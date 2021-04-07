Area around Polish Hall to be renamed ‘Ziggy’s Way’

A portion of Marcy Avenue will be renamed for the former Polish Hall manager.

The Riverhead Town Board announced Tuesday it will ceremoniously rename the portion of Marcy Avenue around Polish Hall in honor of late town resident Zbigniew “Ziggy” Wilinski.

Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced the proposal to rename the street “Ziggy’s Way” at a Town Board meeting Tuesday. She also presented Mr. Wilinski’s wife of 48 years, Wanda, and their children and grandchildren with a proclamation recognizing Mr. Wilinski’s commitment to the Riverhead community.

The longtime president and manager of Polish Hall, and a former Riverhead postmaster, Mr. Wilinski died last month.

“We thought this would be the most fitting tribute and one Ziggy would be very proud of,” Ms. Aguiar said.

Councilman Frank Beyrodt said he always enjoyed seeing his friend “Ziggy.”

“He always had a smile,” he said. “He drew me down to Polish Hall with his huge personality.”

Zbigniew Wilinski, 74, pictured with his grandchildren. (Courtesy photo)

Town Councilman Tim Hubbard called him an icon.

“He loved what he did,” Mr. Hubbard said. “He loved those steak nights and Polish Hall.”

Ms. Aguiar said the official postal designation to rename the street “is forthcoming.” It will apply to the portion of Marcy Avenue between Pulaski Street and Main Road, Mr. Beyrodt said.

Mr. Wilinski was a 1964 graduate of Riverhead High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

The town also unveiled a blanket with Mr. Wilinski’s likeness that appeared at the meeting and will be given to his widow.

“When you feel sad you can hug the blanket and know his picture is near,” Ms. Aguiar said.