Farm workers receive vaccine, ‘Hometown Heroes’ to be unveiled

Farm workers arrive at the vaccination site Wednesday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Farm workers vaccinated during pop-up at Raphael

First ‘Hometown Heroes’ displays to be unveiled Friday, will honor Pfc. Langhorn, Tech. Sgt. Briggs

WWII Vet in Laurel looks back on 100 years

Guest Spot: A milestone for our nation as we stride toward equity

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town considers vehicle weight limit for Peconic Bay Boulevard

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: This week’s podcast guest has true tales and advice on raising backyard chickens

Spring is for brunch, and cocktails, of course

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with wind and a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.