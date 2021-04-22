Cops: Driver found dead after crashing into tree in Calverton

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue in Calverton early Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police were notified shortly after 7 a.m. of a SUV that ended up parked in a rear yard at 2011 Sound Avenue. The 2011 Chevrolet HHR had been traveling north on Edwards Avenue and left the roadway, striking a tree on the property, according to the preliminary investigation.

The driver was found dead when police arrived. Police did not identify the driver in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Riverhead detectives and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist the investigation. The vehicle was impounded for a safety inspection.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information on the crash to call 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.