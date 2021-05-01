Blotters: Flanders man charged with assault

Southampton Town police arrested a 28-year-old Flanders man on assault charges after he hit a man in the face with a drill in Riverside early last Tuesday.

Santos Perez-Macario was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following the incident, which was reported to police after 2 a.m.

• Detectives are investigating after six extension ladders and one scaffolding stage were stolen from the backyard of a residence along Wood Road Trail in Flanders sometime between Friday, April 16 and last Wednesday morning.

• A 37-year-old Pat-ch-ogue man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Northampton Friday afternoon.

According to police, Zachary Gonzalez was stopped for driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and found to be driving with a suspended license.

In addition to several traffic tickets, Mr. Gonzalez was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, reports said.

• Two wooden subwoofer boxes with Pioneer speakers and three shovels were stolen from an unlocked vehicle along Van Houten Street in Riverside last Wednesday night.

• An unknown woman stole $1,462 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factor Store at Tanger Outlets Sunday night, according to Riverhead Town police. Additional information was not available.

• A 2019 Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen April 13 in Riverhead was located in Forest View, Ill., last Wednesday night, according to police.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of Hotel Indigo on West Main Street Monday afternoon.

• A vehicle fire was reported in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn Monday night. The Riverhead Fire Department extinguished the fire and the investigation was turned over to the fire department, according to police.

• A Second Street resident told police that someone had stolen her debit or credit card and activity was made without her consent, according to police.

• A fraudulent unemployment claim was reported by a Manor Lane, Jamesport, resident last Tuesday morning.

• A Calverton man told police last Thursday afternoon that someone illegally used his Social Security number to make a fraudulent unemployment claim, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.