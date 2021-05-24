Riverhead Raceway: Fortin wants to finish ‘on top’

At the finish, three-time NASCAR Modified champion John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville indicated that he might be finished.

After going 50 laps for his 35th career victory Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway, the 57-year-old elder statesman of the division hinted it might have been his last race. “I want to go out on top,” he said. “I have to really think about it. I’d like to see a young kid in this car.”

Howie Brode of East Islip was runner-up. John Baker of Brookhaven finished third on his 30th birthday. Tom Rogers Jr. and Roger Turbush, both of Riverhead, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sean Glennon of Northport scored his first win of 2021 and the second of his career in a 40-lap Crate Modified event. Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches and Eric Hersey of Ronkonkoma were the next two finishers.

Scott Pedersen of Shirley made it two in a row in Figure Eight action, winning in a 20-lap tilt. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue was second and Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic Beach motored in third.

Max Handley of Medford gained his first Blunderbust win of the year in a 20-lap feature. He was followed by second-place Eddie Diaz of Centereach and third-place Tom Sullivan of Massapequa.

Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville won his second Legend Race Car race in four starts. Former champion Jim Sylvester of Massapequa took second. George Tomko Jr. of Aquebogue was third.

In a last minute decision, Jay Henschel of Levittown was tabbed by car owner and driver Sal Sinatro to drive his Street Stock in a 20-lap race. The choice pay immediate dividends, with Henschel making a late-race pass for his third career win. The next two places were taken by Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place and Brian Brown of Riverhead.