Blotters: Vehicle backs into building, driver transported to PBMC for medical evaluation

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

The Riverhead Police Department received a call of a vehicle backing into a building by Trailer City near the circle Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle had backed through a large window and was completely inside the Trailer City building at 1064 Old Country Road. The operator of the car was incoherent and unable to explain to officers what had happened, police said.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and transported the driver to Peconic Bay Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on the collision is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be held in confidence.

• About $20,000 worth of gold coins were reported stolen from a home on Canterbury Drive in Wading River Monday night, according to police.

• An East Main Street resident reported last Wednesday morning that an unknown person illegally cashed a check online from California in the amount of $600, according to police.

• A wallet and its contents were reported stolen from an unlocked car in the driveway of a home on Ostrander Avenue Saturday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 22-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated after a head-on motor vehicle crash along County Road 39 in North Sea early Sunday.

After Arnold Dominguez Meza reportedly told police he made too wide a right-hand turn, causing the collision, he was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with aggravated DWI shortly after midnight, police said. The police report did not include any information on the crash.

• A 70-year-old Riverhead man was ticketed for a town code violation for failing to secure a bonfire permit after a caller reported a large fire at a home on Brookhaven Avenue in Flanders last Wednesday night.

Police said the fire reportedly contained window frames and siding. The Hampton Bays Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the flames.

• Police were called by a Riverside man who reported receiving a $700 bill from Direct TV in his name for service using an address where he had not lived in several years. Police advised the man to contact the company directly and will follow up on the incident, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.