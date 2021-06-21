Police: Man drove drunk with 2-year-old son in car

A man was arrested in Riverhead Sunday evening for driving drunk with his 2-year-old son in the vehicle, town police said in a press release.

Denis Perez-Flores, whose age and address was not included in the release, was stopped after police in both Riverhead and Southold towns received calls of a vehicle failing to maintain its westbound lane of travel on Sound Avenue, police said.

Mr. Perez-Flores was found to be intoxicated after police stopped the vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Northville Turnpike, according to the release.

He was arrested and charged with Leandra’s Law DWI, a felony, endangering the welfare of a child and operating a vehicle without a valid license, police said. Mr. Perez-Flores was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court Monday morning.

The 2-year-old child was turned over to his mother.