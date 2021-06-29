Breakdown of vaccination rates by zip codes shows Riverhead lags state, county average

Vaccine data is now available by zip codes. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

As the race to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 began last December, the available data used to track progress centered largely on the overall state and county figures.

Now, a more detailed picture of vaccination rates in local communities has emerged thanks to data published by the State Department of Health in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The database outlines vaccination rates by zip code based on the percentage of people with at least one vaccine dose as well as those who have completed the vaccine series.

The data shows that residents in Riverhead Town are below the state and county average while residents in Southold Town are above both averages.

Across New York, 59.7% of residents have completed one dose and 53.7% are fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC figures. Suffolk County figures are nearly identical, with 59% completing one dose and 53.8% fully vaccinated. The recent milestone figure of 70% that New York passed, triggering the end of most COVID restrictions, was specifically for residents 18 or older. Only children between 12 and 17 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Riverhead zip code of 11901 has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents at 48.6%. That zip code represents the majority of the town, including some areas of Southampton Town like Flanders, Riverside and Northampton.

The Calverton zip code of 11933 has nearly identical figures with 48.7% of residents fully vaccinated.

Those two zip codes rank 83rd and 84th out of 107 zip codes in Suffolk County. Mastic Beach, Mastic, Shirley and Wyandanch have the lowest rankings with vaccination rates under 41%. (Stony Brook is listed with the lowest rate, but that data is not fully represented since the university and its student population is centered there).

Several zip codes in Southold Town exceed 60% fully vaccinated, such as New Suffolk, Orient, Greenport, Peconic and Cutchogue.

The Mattituck zip code of 11952, which includes a little over 5,000 people, has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated with 54.7%, which is still just above the state and county average.

The push to get more residents vaccinated continues across the state and county. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said new reported cases across the state stood at 270 for a 0.52% positivity rate.

“Our state has come a long way in beating back this virus, but our work continues because we need to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Every shot in the arm brings us closer to defeating this beast once and for all, which is why we are continuing to work with our local partners across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly because it’s the best way to protect yourself and everyone else you care about.”

Here’s a breakdown of vaccination rates, with the percentage of one dose first and fully vaccinated second. Updated vaccination data by zip code is available here. Additional information on vaccines is available here.

RIVERHEAD TOWN

11931, Aquebogue: >99% ….. >99%

11970, South Jamesport: >99% ….. >99%

11947, Jamesport: >99% ….. >99%

11792, Wading River: 63.2% ….. 58.8%

11901, Riverhead: 54.5% ….. 48.6%

11933, Calverton: 53% ….. 48.7%

SOUTHOLD TOWN

11948, Laurel: >99% ….. >99%

11956, New Suffolk: 95.2% ….. 88.4%

11935, Cutchogue: 74% ….. 69.3%

11957, Orient: 71.4% …. 62.6%

11944, Greenport: 70.7% ….. 63.7%

11958, Peconic: 69% …… 62.9%

11939, East Marion: 64.4% ….. 59.4%

11971, Southold: 63.9% ….. 58.4%

11952, Mattituck: 59.5% ….. 54.7%

