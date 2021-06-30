Alive on 25, fireworks postponed due to inclement weather in forecast

Alive on 25 in 2018. (file photo)

The return of Alive on 25 will have to wait a little bit longer.

The July 1 event, which was set to feature a fireworks show, has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast, according to the Riverhead Business Improvement District. Last year’s entire slate was canceled due to the pandemic.

The first Alive on 25 and fireworks will now be July 15. The fireworks will be at 9:15 p.m. The three remaining dates will be July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

The events will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says storms Thursday could produce heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible.

The Riverhead events will take on a greater stage this year as Patchogue’s Alive after 5 series will not be held as normal.